UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Cooperate With China On Implementation Of SCO Summit Agreements - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Russia Will Cooperate With China on Implementation of SCO Summit Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia will cooperate with China on implementation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We are glad to meet again this time in New York.

Just a few days ago we worked together at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, where our leaders had a fruitful meeting and talked with all the other members of the SCO," Lavrov said.

"And I am convinced that this summit will have very positive, important consequences for the development of international relations. The agreements that were adopted there pave the way for this. And we will definitely cooperate with the People's Republic of China in implementing these agreements," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia China New York Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

9 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

10 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

11 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

11 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.