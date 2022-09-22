Russia Will Cooperate With China on Implementation of SCO Summit Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia will cooperate with China on implementation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We are glad to meet again this time in New York.

Just a few days ago we worked together at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, where our leaders had a fruitful meeting and talked with all the other members of the SCO," Lavrov said.

"And I am convinced that this summit will have very positive, important consequences for the development of international relations. The agreements that were adopted there pave the way for this. And we will definitely cooperate with the People's Republic of China in implementing these agreements," he said.