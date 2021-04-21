UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Defend National Interests In Line With International Law - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Will Defend National Interests in Line With International Law - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia has its own national interests and will continue defending them in line with international law, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The rationale and concept of Russia's policy in the international arena ...

are to ensure peace and security for well-being of our people, for stable development of our country," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

"Of course, Russia has its own interests, which we defend and will pursue within the framework of international law, just as other countries of the world do," he added.

More Stories From World

