UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Demand Ukraine Revoke Laws Targeting Russian-Speaking Population - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Russia Will Demand Ukraine Revoke Laws Targeting Russian-Speaking Population - Lavrov

Moscow will demand that Ukraine cancel the legislation directed against the Russian-speaking population of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Moscow will demand that Ukraine cancel the legislation directed against the Russian-speaking population of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The minister noted that under the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, all the possibilities for the Russian language were brought to naught by law.

"We will now demand that this be canceled," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Russian Military Continues to Evacuate Refugees Fr ..

Russian Military Continues to Evacuate Refugees From Mariupol - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Anti-Corruption books four including two revenue o ..

Anti-Corruption books four including two revenue officials for manipulating land ..

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

1 minute ago
 New Western Sanctions Aim to Remove Russia as Obst ..

New Western Sanctions Aim to Remove Russia as Obstacle to Unipolar World - Lavro ..

1 minute ago
 #ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally ..

#ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally launched in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Mirpur celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal ..

Mirpur celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>