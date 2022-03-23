Russia Will Demand Ukraine Revoke Laws Targeting Russian-Speaking Population - Lavrov

Moscow will demand that Ukraine cancel the legislation directed against the Russian-speaking population of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Moscow will demand that Ukraine cancel the legislation directed against the Russian-speaking population of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The minister noted that under the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, all the possibilities for the Russian language were brought to naught by law.

"We will now demand that this be canceled," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).