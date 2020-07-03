UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Deploy Space System Warning Of Missile Attacks By 2024 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Russia Will Deploy Space System Warning of Missile Attacks by 2024 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia is going to deploy the space system warning of missile attacks by 2024, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"As part of creating the United Space System, [Russia] is going to deploy the orbital constellation of spacecraft by 2024," Surovikin said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United Space System will play a key role in ensuring the missile attacks warning system.

