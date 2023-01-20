Russia Will Do Everything Possible to Ensure ICRC Access to Detained Ukrainians - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russia will do everything possible to ensure the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has access to detained Ukrainians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"We actively support your efforts to ensure access to military personnel who have been held captive. We will do everything in our power to ensure such access to Ukrainian soldiers," Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric.