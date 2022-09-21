Russia Will Do Everything to Ensure Security at Referendums in Donbas - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia will do everything to ensure security at the upcoming self-determination referendums in Donbas and other regions, which have appealed to Moscow, seeking its support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The parliaments of the people's republics in Donbas as well as civil-military administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have decided to hold the referendums on the destiny of these territories and appealed to Russia, asking to support this step. I stress that we will do everything to ensure security at the referendums for people to express their will," Putin said in the televised address.