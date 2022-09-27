Russia Will Do Everything to Prevent Ukraine From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russia will do everything to prevent hostile neighbors, for example Ukraine, from obtaining nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"We will do everything to prevent our hostile neighbors from obtaining nuclear weapons.

For example, in Nazi Ukraine, which is directly controlled today by NATO countries," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

If a threat to Russian exceeds the established danger limit, Moscow will have to respond "without asking anyone's permission, without long consultations," he added.