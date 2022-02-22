Russia Will Do Everything to Punish Those Who Brutally Killed Protesters in Odessa - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The radicals who seized power in Ukraine organized terror against those who opposed anti-constitutional actions, participants in a peaceful rally were brutally murdered in Odessa, no one is looking for the perpetrators, but Russia will do everything to punish them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The radicals who seized power organized persecution, real terror against those who opposed anti-constitutional actions. Politicians, journalists, public figures were mocked, they were publicly humiliated. Ukrainian cities were swept by a wave of... violence, a series of high-profile and unpunished murders," Putin said in an address to Russians.

"It is impossible without a shudder to remember the terrible tragedy in Odessa, where participants in a peaceful protest were brutally murdered, burned alive in the House of Trade Unions. The criminals who committed this atrocity have not been punished, no one is looking for them, but we know their Names and will do everything to punish them: find them and bring them to justice," he said.

Putin said that many people in Ukraine do not have money to pay for utility bills, and this happens because the Russian Empire's money was stolen.

He said the collapse of the Ukrainian economy was accompanied by outright robbery of the country's citizens, and that the state was driven under foreign control.

Putin said the Ukrainian authorities have outdone their Western sponsors and invented sanctions against their own citizens.

He said the US embassy in Kiev directly controls anti-corruption activities in Ukraine under the pretext of effective fight against corruption, but corruption is blooming more than ever.

Putin said the Ukrainian authorities cynically turned the tragedy of church schism into a political tool.

The Russian president said Kiev bets on radical cells in Crimea and kidnapping of Russian citizens.

"I will tell you separately about Crimea. The inhabitants of the peninsula have made their free choice - to be together with Russia. The Kiev authorities have nothing to oppose to this clear will of the people. Therefore, they stake on aggressive actions, on activation of extremist cells, including radical Islamic organizations, on sabotage groups to commit terrorist acts at critical infrastructure facilities, on kidnapping of Russian citizens," he said.