UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Expose Outright Fakes Related To Special Operation In Ukraine - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russia Will Expose Outright Fakes Related to Special Operation in Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will expose outright fakes related to the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will expose such fakes, just as we exposed in early March the situation that we tried to present as a tragedy in the maternity hospital in Mariupol, just like now, when the Russian Armed Forces, as part of the reconfiguration of their presence on March 30, left the area of the city of Bucha and subsequent for three days the mayor spoke on television there, saying that the city was returning to normal life, the armed forces of Ukraine appeared there, showed the streets where there were no corpses.

Well, three days later they probably decided to stage this show," Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mariupol March TV

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

27 minutes ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

27 minutes ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

27 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

27 minutes ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.