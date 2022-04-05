Russia Will Expose Outright Fakes Related to Special Operation in Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will expose outright fakes related to the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will expose such fakes, just as we exposed in early March the situation that we tried to present as a tragedy in the maternity hospital in Mariupol, just like now, when the Russian Armed Forces, as part of the reconfiguration of their presence on March 30, left the area of the city of Bucha and subsequent for three days the mayor spoke on television there, saying that the city was returning to normal life, the armed forces of Ukraine appeared there, showed the streets where there were no corpses.

Well, three days later they probably decided to stage this show," Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.