Russia Will Finance Creation Of Checkmate Fighter Itself - Minister Of Industry And Trade

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia will finance the creation of the Checkmate five-generation fighter itself, while the foreign investments may be used for developing a two-seat version of the plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

"This is absolutely independent of foreign customers. Moreover, our budget includes all the necessary expenditures, including the programs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as well as extra-budgetary funds of the Rostec and the United Aircraft Corporation," Manturov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The minister said that foreign funds could be used for creating a two-seat version of the plane.

"Foreign colleagues often ask for two-seat versions: we can attract foreign partners for that. But, once again, we can do that ourselves, this is a matter of relevance," Manturov added.

Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by the Sukhoi designer bureau (part of Rostec) and first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international aviation and space salon in the Moscow Region in July.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

