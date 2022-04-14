UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Have More Official Adversaries After Sweden, Finland Join NATO - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Russia will have more officially registered adversaries after Sweden and Finland join NATO, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday

"Sweden and Finland are discussing the possibility of joining NATO with savage seriousness. The alliance itself is ready to accept them ... in the shortest possible time and with minimal bureaucratic procedures.

The US is now broadcasting its 'Welcome!' to representatives of Northern Europe from everywhere. You should only knock timidly and we will let you in right away. What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered adversaries," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

Russia will have to strengthen ground forces and air defense, deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland in the event of Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, the official added.

