Russia Will Have To Take Extra Security Measures If US Deploys Troops In Ukraine - Kremlin

Fri 02nd April 2021

The appearance of the US troops in Ukraine will make Russia take additional steps at strengthening its security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The US State Department has accused Russia of destabilizing the situation in Ukraine. Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that Washington promised to help Kiev if tensions in Donbas escalate.

"Undoubtedly, such a development [the appearance of the US military in Ukraine] would lead to a further increase in tensions near the Russian borders.

Of course, this will require additional measures from the Russian side to ensure its security," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin also slammed as inappropriate Kiev's claims of Washington's readiness to send the military to Ukraine, as Russia does not pose any threats.

"Raising a question that Russia is some kind of enemy, from our point of view, is unacceptable, inappropriate. Russia does not threaten anyone, it has never threatened anyone. This is what our position is based on," Peskov said.

