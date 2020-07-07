UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Impose Counter-sanctions On UK: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Moscow will apply counter-sanctions against Britain, the Kremlin said Tuesday, after London this week announced a new human rights sanctions regime targeting Russian officials

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Moscow will apply counter-sanctions against Britain, the Kremlin said Tuesday, after London this week announced a new human rights sanctions regime targeting Russian officials.

"We can only regret such unfriendly measures," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "obviously the principle of reciprocity will be applied."

