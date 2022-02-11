Russia Will Insist on Feb. 17 at UNSC Kiev Must Comply With Minsk Accords - Polyanskiy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia will insist during a UN Security Council meeting on February 17 that Ukraine has no other way but to implement the Minsk Agreements seeking to end the war in Donbas, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"We believe that Ukraine has no other way but to implement the Minsk Agreements endorsed by the UN Security Council, and we will insist on this at the February 17 meeting," Polyanskiy said.