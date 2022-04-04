UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Insist That Ukrainian Military Crimes Should Not Be Left Unpunished - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 11:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia will insist that the crimes of the Ukrainian military do not remain without consequences, and these accusations are based on facts, not fakes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will insist that the crimes committed by the armed forces of Ukraine, led by nationalist, neo-Nazi battalions, also do not remain without consequences. We are working with our friends, with colleagues to apply the relevant norms of international humanitarian law, and that these the accusations were based on very clear, specific, irrefutable facts. This is what we will do, unlike those who fabricate facts," Lavrov said at a briefing in Moscow.

