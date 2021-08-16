UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Interact With Taliban Irrespective Of Situation In Afghanistan - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Russia Will Interact With Taliban Irrespective of Situation in Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

Russia will continue interacting with the Taliban (banned in Russia) no matter how the situation in Afghanistan will look like as the Russian diplomatic mission continues its normal operation after the insurgency group seized Kabul on Sunday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia will continue interacting with the Taliban (banned in Russia) no matter how the situation in Afghanistan will look like as the Russian diplomatic mission continues its normal operation after the insurgency group seized Kabul on Sunday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"As regards our future official steps, our official steps regarding the Taliban, we will interact with them, irrespective of the evolving situation, and their specific actions," Nebenzia said during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan. "The Russian Embassy in Kabul is continuing to operate normally."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHR making efforts to promote tolerance, Interfai ..

MoHR making efforts to promote tolerance, Interfaith harmony: Arshad

36 seconds ago
 Tarin directs for accelerating process for wheat, ..

Tarin directs for accelerating process for wheat, sugar import

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive politic ..

Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: ..

39 seconds ago
 New generation must be apprised of two-nation theo ..

New generation must be apprised of two-nation theory: Dr. Qibla Ayaz

42 seconds ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs 109,600 per to ..

Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs 109,600 per tola 16 Aug 2021

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 16 Aug 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 16 Aug 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.