Russia Will Interact With Taliban Irrespective of Situation in Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will continue interacting with the Taliban (banned in Russia) no matter how the situation in Afghanistan will look like as the Russian diplomatic mission continues its normal operation after the insurgency group seized Kabul on Sunday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia will continue interacting with the Taliban (banned in Russia) no matter how the situation in Afghanistan will look like as the Russian diplomatic mission continues its normal operation after the insurgency group seized Kabul on Sunday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"As regards our future official steps, our official steps regarding the Taliban, we will interact with them, irrespective of the evolving situation, and their specific actions," Nebenzia said during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan. "The Russian Embassy in Kabul is continuing to operate normally."