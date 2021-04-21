Russia Will Lift Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions as Soon as Possible - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia will lift remaining coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible and the country will be open for millions of tourists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

"As soon as the epidemiological situation allows us to do so, we will definitely remove the existing restrictions, and millions of tourists from all over the world will again come to us. The task is specific: [the tourists must have a possibility] to get an electronic visa online for travel, without unnecessary formalities and in just four days," Putin said.