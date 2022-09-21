Russia Will Most Likely Participate in ISS Project Until 2028 - Roscosmos CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia will most likely participate in the International Space Station project through 2028, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

"Through 2028 with a high probability, and then everything will depend on the condition (of the station)," Borisov said at a press conference after the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft atop the Soyuz-2.1a rocket.