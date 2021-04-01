UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Never Use Energy As Coercive Tool - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia Will Never Use Energy as Coercive Tool - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia has never used energy deliveries to Europe as an instrument of pressure and does not plan to, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, denying Washington's claims that Moscow used the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project as a tool for manipulation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN last week that Washington would put more pressure on companies building Nord Stream 2, running from Russia to Germany, because it allowed Russia to use energy as a "tool of coercion."

"It has been our principled position that we will never use energy resources and our oil and gas routes to Europe [as a tool]," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.

The diplomat said Russia would never cut energy supplies to "freeze" the Europeans.

He pointed at Ukraine, which has cut water supplies to Russia's Crimean Peninsula to its south, while complaining about Nord Stream 2 diverting energy flows away from it.

"We are not the Kiev regime, which has blocked the water canal to Crimea and gave itself a pat on the back ... The West has repeatedly accused us of using energy resources as an instrument of influence but it has kept mum on what Kiev does to the Crimean water supply," Lavrov added.

Gazprom's board of directors chair, Viktor Zubkov, told reporters in Berlin last week that the pipeline was up to 92 percent complete and would be finished this year. It will carry 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Washington Pakistan Awami Tehreek Oil Germany Berlin Nord Kiev Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

7 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

37 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

52 minutes ago

Shurooq announces season of fun for children, fami ..

52 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

1 hour ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.