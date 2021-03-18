UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Act To Worsen Bilateral Relations In Response To Biden's Words - Moscow

Moscow, in response to the words of US President Joe Biden, will not act to worsen bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In his interview with the ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"You just said yourself about the inadmissibility of the statements that were made. That is, someone makes inadmissible statements, and we worsen the already stalled bilateral relations? There is absolutely no point in following this logic, to throw sand in the wheels or come up with some kind of intrigue? This is definitely not a Russian strategy or tactic," Zakharova said at a briefing, answering how the statements of the US president could affect the practical interaction of Russia and the United States, including work with US representatives at talks on Afghanistan in Moscow on Thursday.

"Getting down to business and doing a lot of work that will be related to revising the state of bilateral relations is another issue. This is what we should do now," Zakharova noted, recalling that Russian Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, was invited to Moscow for consultations for this purpose.

