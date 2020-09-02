Russia Will Not Address Foreign Meddling in Belarus at International Platforms - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Minsk and Moscow will not address foreign interference in Belarusian affairs at international platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are not initiating any discussions at multilateral platforms," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

According to Lavrov, other states have tried to make the situation in Belarus into an international affair and thus justify forcing mediation upon Belarus, which experienced several weeks of protests after the presidential election.

Russia recognizes the presidential vote in Belarus and hopes that any internal disagreements could be resolved with a dialogue, Lavrov said.