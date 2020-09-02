UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Address Foreign Meddling In Belarus At International Platforms - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia Will Not Address Foreign Meddling in Belarus at International Platforms - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Minsk and Moscow will not address foreign interference in Belarusian affairs at international platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are not initiating any discussions at multilateral platforms," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

According to Lavrov, other states have tried to make the situation in Belarus into an international affair and thus justify forcing mediation upon Belarus, which experienced several weeks of protests after the presidential election.

Russia recognizes the presidential vote in Belarus and hopes that any internal disagreements could be resolved with a dialogue, Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

23 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

27 minutes ago

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

36 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

1 hour ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.