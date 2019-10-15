UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Allow Real Clash Between Syria, Turkey - Lavrentyev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

No one is interested in clashes between Ankara and Damascus, Russia will not allow this, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) No one is interested in clashes between Ankara and Damascus, Russia will not allow this, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday.

"I think that no one is interested in a clash, and it is just unacceptable. Therefore, we will certainly not allow this," Lavrentyev told reporters.

