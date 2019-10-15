Russia Will Not Allow Real Clash Between Syria, Turkey - Lavrentyev

No one is interested in clashes between Ankara and Damascus, Russia will not allow this, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday

"I think that no one is interested in a clash, and it is just unacceptable. Therefore, we will certainly not allow this," Lavrentyev told reporters.