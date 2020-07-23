Russia Will Not Allow Undermining of Astana Format Talks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Moscow considers the Astana format of negotiations on Syria effective and intends to prevent attempts to undermine it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement dated to the beginning of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a participant in the Astana format... we are open for interaction with international players, but we will not allow the undermining of an efficiently operating Astana," the Foreign Ministry wrote in a rundown of its positions on various international issues.

It emphasizes that the earliest possible stabilization of the situation in Syria and the achievement of a political and diplomatic settlement while countering the terrorist threat are in Moscow's interest.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry points out that Moscow will continue "to block attempts by the West to hold Damascus responsible for the use of chemical weapons."

"Attempts to politicize the humanitarian aspects of the conflict in Syria are categorically unacceptable. Humanitarian aid should be carried out on the basis of the UN guidelines. We stand for assistance in the restoration of the liberated regions and the lifting of unilateral sanctions from Syria," the statement read.

Negotiations between Russia, Iran and Turkey as well as other stakeholders in Syria have been underway since 2017.