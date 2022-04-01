Russia Will Not Ask EU for Lifting Sanctions, Has Margin of Safety - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia will not ask the European Union for removal of the sanctions, because the country has a margin of safety, and the EU is not the "center of the universe," the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, Nikolay Kobrinets, told Sputnik.

"We are not going to request lifting of the sanctions. We have a margin of safety. And the EU is not the center of the universe. The world does not revolve around it," Kobrinets said.

On Thursday, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said that the EU was working on means of preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions, but it was not commenting on whether it was drafting new restrictions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.