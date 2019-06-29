UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Ask US For Anything In Terms Of Trade, Economic Relations - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

Russia Will Not Ask US for Anything in Terms of Trade, Economic Relations - Putin

Moscow will not ask Washington for anything in terms of bilateral trade and economic relations but Russia will gladly reciprocate any interest in this matter on part of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Moscow will not ask Washington for anything in terms of bilateral trade and economic relations but Russia will gladly reciprocate any interest in this matter on part of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We will certainly not be asking Washington for anything, but there are agreements ... No means no then, and if there is interest, we will gladly reciprocate and will do everything so that the situation changes for the better," Putin said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Osaka Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Gasly under pressure, Red Bull facing uncertainty

8 minutes ago

Food exports dip 4pc to US $ 4272 mln in 11 months ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin ..

8 minutes ago

Ayushmann Khurrana in an exclusive chat reveals ho ..

5 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's duet secures top sp ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.