Russia Will Not Ask US for Anything in Terms of Trade, Economic Relations - Putin

(@imziishan)

Moscow will not ask Washington for anything in terms of bilateral trade and economic relations but Russia will gladly reciprocate any interest in this matter on part of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Moscow will not ask Washington for anything in terms of bilateral trade and economic relations but Russia will gladly reciprocate any interest in this matter on part of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We will certainly not be asking Washington for anything, but there are agreements ... No means no then, and if there is interest, we will gladly reciprocate and will do everything so that the situation changes for the better," Putin said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Osaka.