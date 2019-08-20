Russia Will Not Be Dragged Into Arms Race - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia will not be dragged into an arms race and will not deploy missiles anywhere until the United States does, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday after a US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia will not be dragged into an arms race and will not deploy missiles anywhere until the United States does, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday after a US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The US Department of Defense conducted on Sunday, just two weeks after the termination of the INF, a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers (310 miles).

"We note that we perceive what happened calmly, with no emotions. We have supposed that the situation will develop exactly like this. We will not allow to drag us into an expensive arms race. As President [Vladimir] Putin said in France yesterday, we confirm firm commitment to unilateral moratorium on deploying similar systems, if and when we have them, until the United States deploys such systems anywhere in the world," Ryabkov said.