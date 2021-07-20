Russia Will Not Be Indifferent If Kiev Nationalists 'Run Show' in Donbas - Kozak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) If those who organize openly nationalist violent actions in Kiev today come to power in Donbas, it will become a tragedy, it is obvious that Russia will not be indifferent, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"In this case, it is possible that we will face a situation that is acquiring signs of genocide," he said in an interview with the Politique Internationale magazine, the text of which was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in France.

He admitted that, "unfortunately, extremely radical political groups, which are ready for such actions, still remain in Ukraine."

"And, as we have seen recently, the Ukrainian state today cannot resist the actions of these groups. If those who are organizing openly nationalist military actions on the streets of Kiev 'run the show' in the conflict zone, it will become a tragedy. Obviously, not only Russia, but the entire world community will not be indifferent to it," Kozak stressed.