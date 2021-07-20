UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Be Indifferent If Kiev Nationalists 'Run Show' In Donbas - Kozak

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia Will Not Be Indifferent If Kiev Nationalists 'Run Show' in Donbas - Kozak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) If those who organize openly nationalist violent actions in Kiev today come to power in Donbas, it will become a tragedy, it is obvious that Russia will not be indifferent, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"In this case, it is possible that we will face a situation that is acquiring signs of genocide," he said in an interview with the Politique Internationale magazine, the text of which was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in France.

He admitted that, "unfortunately, extremely radical political groups, which are ready for such actions, still remain in Ukraine."

"And, as we have seen recently, the Ukrainian state today cannot resist the actions of these groups. If those who are organizing openly nationalist military actions on the streets of Kiev 'run the show' in the conflict zone, it will become a tragedy. Obviously, not only Russia, but the entire world community will not be indifferent to it," Kozak stressed.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia France Kiev

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

1 hour ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

1 hour ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

1 hour ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.