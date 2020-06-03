UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Be Represented At Top Level At Upcoming COVID-19 Response Summit - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:04 PM

Russia will not be represented at the top level at the upcoming coronavirus response summit, initiated by the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia will not be represented at the top level at the upcoming coronavirus response summit, initiated by the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, scheduled for Thursday.

The Russian Health Ministry has told Sputnik that Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will deliver an address at the summit.

"You should ask the Health Ministry, our specialized agency. Top-level participation is not envisioned," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin will take part in the summit.

