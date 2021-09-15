UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Bear Responsibility For Migration Crises Caused By West - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russia will not bear the burden of responsibility for the potential migration crises caused by actions of Western nations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Migrants come from Afghanistan, Iraq and all those countries that were 'riled up' by our Western colleagues, and now these Western colleagues are raising voices, calling the actions of the Belarusian side 'a hybrid war'.

If the West is so much concerned over illegal migration, it should calm down. I have reminded that illegal migration first became an acute problem after NATO bombed Libya and Libya turned into a 'black hole' ... When the European Union realized this burden was too heavy, it started calling on everyone to share the burden of responsibility for the fate of these migrants. We are not going to share the burden of responsibility for something that we did not support and even condemned," Lavrov told reporters.

