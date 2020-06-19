(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will not introduce any changes to the amendments to its constitution regardless of the stand of the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, which is concerned over the amendment enlarging the Russian Constitutional Court's possibilities to rule that interstate bodies' decisions may not be executed in the country, upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, co-chairing the working group on amendments, told Sputnik on Friday

"We have taken note of the Venice Commission's stand, just that much. No changes will be introduced to the law on amendment due to this stand. The text of the amendment will remain unchanged," Klishas said.