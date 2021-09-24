Russia Will Not Close Case Against Oberlander - Ambassador in Canada to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Moscow will not close the case against Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander after his death as the crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"Russia will not close his case, since crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations," Stepanov said. "This case should be brought to a close even post-mortem."