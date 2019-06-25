Russia Will Not Comply With PACE Resolutions Adopted in Its Absence - Delegation Head

(@imziishan)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will not comply with PACE resolutions that have been adopted in the years of its absence, the head of the delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to comply with a single resolution that has been adopted in absence of the Russian Federation," Tolstoy told reporters.