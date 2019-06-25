UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Comply With PACE Resolutions Adopted In Its Absence - Delegation Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia Will Not Comply With PACE Resolutions Adopted in Its Absence - Delegation Head

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will not comply with PACE resolutions that have been adopted in the years of its absence, the head of the delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to comply with a single resolution that has been adopted in absence of the Russian Federation," Tolstoy told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Russia Europe Chamber Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

47 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

1 hour ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.