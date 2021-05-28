UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Conduct Probe Into Ryanair Incident, Supports ICAO Probe - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

Russia Will Not Conduct Probe Into Ryanair Incident, Supports ICAO Probe - Envoy to UN

Russia will not conduct any investigation into the grounding of Ryanair international flight in Minsk, Belarus, but supports the probe by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia will not conduct any investigation into the grounding of Ryanair international flight in Minsk, Belarus, but supports the probe by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Russia will not conduct any investigation because we're not related," Polyanskiy told reporters. "We support the ICAO investigation, we support ICAO and we support Belarus."

On Thursday, the ICAO launched an investigation into the incident with Ryanair flight 4978 to Vilnus which was diverted to Minsk while passing through Belarus airspace.

Polyanskiy said ICAO will need to determine the reasons for the plane's grounding and whether the Belarusian authorities had the grounds to do so.

The diplomat said he believed Minsk had justified reasons to land the aircraft because of an imminent threat to the plane on board.

The Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department said earlier it received an email attributed to Hamas warning of a bomb planted on the flight.

"There is a Chicago convention which entitles the country that possesses the airspace to have to bear full responsibility for the flight, so they had the right to do so," Polyanskiy pointed out.

Besides the investigation taken up by the ICAO, an international group of prosecutors from countries whose citizens were on board of the Ryanair plane, including Poland, Lithuania and Greece plan to start their own probe into the incident, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said earlier on Friday.

On Monday, the European Union recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus and called for new sanctions against the country, following the incident with the flight belonging to the Irish airline.

During the stopover at the Minsk airport, one of the plane's passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained. Alongside Protasevich, his girlfriend, Russian student Sofia Sapega, was also arrested and currently remains in custody in Belarus.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Student Minsk Sofia Chicago Ireland Belarus Poland Lithuania Greece From Airport

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI

3 minutes ago

Belarusian opposition head urges 'braver' EU measu ..

3 minutes ago

Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: I ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Challenges ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Public service core mission of PTI govt: CM Buzdar ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.