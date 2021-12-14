UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Deploy Missiles Until US Missiles Appear In Europe - Ryabkov

Russia Will Not Deploy Missiles Until US missiles Appear in Europe - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia's unilateral moratorium on the deployment of missiles will remain in force until US missiles appear in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"The moratorium has been declared by the president, and we are waiting for a response from NATO countries led by the United States.

Until it comes to the physical appearance in a particular region of the corresponding systems of American production, our moratorium will operate," the diplomat said.

