Russia Will Not Exit Coronavirus Lockdown Overnight - Consumer Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Coronavirus restrictions on public life will not be lifted overnight in Russia as regions have their own exit strategies and different infection rates, the head of the national consumer safety regulator said Sunday.

"For Russia, there is no immediate way out of this situation, at least out of the lockdown.

Regions are exiting it at their own pace, but we hope that the process will be successful," Rospotrebnadzor's Anna Popova told Rossiya-24 news channel.

The official said the exit dynamic was favorable. Several regions, including Moscow suburbs, have already canceled mandatory permits that residents needed to obtain to leave their homes.

Popova said there would also be no "endless and limitless testing" for the new coronavirus despite a rise in test production. She said her agency was developing rapid testing capabilities but added that the downside of these tests was a higher error rate.