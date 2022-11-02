Russia Will Not Hinder Future Grain Supplies From Ukraine to Turkey - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia will not hinder grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey in the future due to Ankara's neutrality and the capabilities of its grain processing industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin announced that Ukraine provided guarantees of non-use of the humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purposes, so Russia is resuming its participation in the deal, but reserves the right to withdraw from it if Kiev violates the guarantees.

"And besides, in the future we will not hinder the supply of grain from the territory of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey, bearing in mind Turkey's neutrality in the conflict as a whole, and the possibilities of the grain processing industry of the Republic of Turkey and the efforts of (Turkish) President Erdogan aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries.

We have no doubts here, and we will continue to cooperate with the Republic of Turkey in any case," Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council.