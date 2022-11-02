UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Hinder Future Grain Supplies From Ukraine To Turkey - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Russia Will Not Hinder Future Grain Supplies From Ukraine to Turkey - Putin

Russia will not hinder grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey in the future due to Ankara's neutrality and the capabilities of its grain processing industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia will not hinder grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey in the future due to Ankara's neutrality and the capabilities of its grain processing industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin announced that Ukraine provided guarantees of non-use of the humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purposes, so Russia is resuming its participation in the deal, but reserves the right to withdraw from it if Kiev violates the guarantees.

"And besides, in the future we will not hinder the supply of grain from the territory of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey, bearing in mind Turkey's neutrality in the conflict as a whole, and the possibilities of the grain processing industry of the Republic of Turkey and the efforts of (Turkish) President Erdogan aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries.

We have no doubts here, and we will continue to cooperate with the Republic of Turkey in any case," Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Kiev Tayyip Erdogan From Industry

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 staff save monkey trapped in electric ..

Rescue 1122 staff save monkey trapped in electric pole

2 minutes ago
 UK Food Prices Soar by Record Annual 11.6% as Reta ..

UK Food Prices Soar by Record Annual 11.6% as Retailers Grapple With Rising Supp ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says North Korea Supplying Russia With ..

White House Says North Korea Supplying Russia With Significant Number of Artille ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits BVH, QMC

Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits BVH, QMC

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court moved for removal of Imran Khan ..

Lahore High Court moved for removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman

5 minutes ago
 UK Government Employees to Be Checked for Links Wi ..

UK Government Employees to Be Checked for Links With Russia, China - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.