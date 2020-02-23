UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Host New Libya Peace Conference - Senior Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia Will Not Host New Libya Peace Conference - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russia does not plan to host a global conference on Libyan peace and expects warring parties to act on the commitments made in Berlin, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Sunday.

Germany hosted a fresh round of Libyan talks last month where global powers, including Russia, called for an immediate ceasefire in the North African country and vowed to uphold the UN arms embargo.

"We do not plan to host a new Libya conference. Other capitals have hosted enough of them.

I think that Libyan peace progress depends on whether agreements reached at them are implemented, rather than on the number of conferences," Bogdanov told the Greek daily To Vima.

The Russian government invited leaders of the rival Libyan factions to Moscow in late January. Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Tripoli-based administration, signed up to the ceasefire proposed by Russia and Turkey, while Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, did not.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Berlin Progress Libya January Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.