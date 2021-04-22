UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Implement PACE's Politicized Decisions On Navalny - Senior Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Russia Will Not Implement PACE's Politicized Decisions on Navalny - Senior Lawmaker

Russia will not adhere to politicized decisions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as they violate the Russian legislation, run counter to the constitution and are qualified as an attempt to interfere in the country's domestic affairs, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower house and the head of Russia's delegation in PACE, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia will not adhere to politicized decisions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as they violate the Russian legislation, run counter to the constitution and are qualified as an attempt to interfere in the country's domestic affairs, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower house and the head of Russia's delegation in PACE, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, PACE released a resolution calling for freeing the imprisoned opposition activist and providing the necessary medical assistance.

"I want to remind to our dear European colleagues that Alexey Navalny was convicted on fraud charges.

Attempts to portray him as a political prisoner and a martyr � as the pilot-tipster [Nadezhda] Savchenko and the terrorist director [Oleg] Sentsov were portrayed � failed miserably yesterday during the 'street parties'. The Western attempts to put pressure on Russia using institutions of the Council of Europe failed as well. Russia will not comply with the politicized decisions of either the European Court of Human Rights or PACE, since they violate Russian law, contradict our constitution and contradict the decisions of the Russian court. This is another unmasked attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia," Tolstoy told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Resolution Prisoner Russia Europe Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

26 minutes ago

Biden doubles US emission reduction goal to 50-52 ..

3 minutes ago

Security beefs up in garrison city after Quetta bl ..

3 minutes ago

Mason hopeful Kane will be fit for League Cup fina ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.