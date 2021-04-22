(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will not adhere to politicized decisions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as they violate the Russian legislation, run counter to the constitution and are qualified as an attempt to interfere in the country's domestic affairs, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower house and the head of Russia's delegation in PACE, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia will not adhere to politicized decisions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as they violate the Russian legislation, run counter to the constitution and are qualified as an attempt to interfere in the country's domestic affairs, Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower house and the head of Russia's delegation in PACE, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, PACE released a resolution calling for freeing the imprisoned opposition activist and providing the necessary medical assistance.

"I want to remind to our dear European colleagues that Alexey Navalny was convicted on fraud charges.

Attempts to portray him as a political prisoner and a martyr � as the pilot-tipster [Nadezhda] Savchenko and the terrorist director [Oleg] Sentsov were portrayed � failed miserably yesterday during the 'street parties'. The Western attempts to put pressure on Russia using institutions of the Council of Europe failed as well. Russia will not comply with the politicized decisions of either the European Court of Human Rights or PACE, since they violate Russian law, contradict our constitution and contradict the decisions of the Russian court. This is another unmasked attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia," Tolstoy told reporters.