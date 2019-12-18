Russia Will Not Increase Number of Troops in Syria - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia is not going to increase the number of troops in Syria, while sending additional military police personnel is a temporary measure, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"To date, the Russian group of troops in the Syrian Arab Republic has enough resources and equipment to provide effective assistance to the Syrian government army in the fight against international terrorist organizations. In this regard, the quantitative composition of our military bases in Hmeimim and Tartus remains unchanged," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

At the same time, Russian military police units have to perform more and more tasks as a result of the liberation of new territories from militants, according to Gerasimov.

"They are currently engaged in patrol missions in Kobani and Jazira cantons, as well as activities to monitor compliance with the ceasefire around the perimeter of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

This has required the involvement of additional military police units on a temporary basis," Gerasimov added.

Russia launched a military operation against terrorist groups in Syria in September 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. On December 11, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant portion of Russian troops from the country, a week after his announcement that the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) was defeated in Syria. However, Russian servicemen have remained at Russia's naval facility in the city of Tartus and Hmeimim air base in order to continue helping maintain security in the country.

Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.