Russia Will Not Initiate Improvement Of Relations With West - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Russia Will Not Initiate Improvement of Relations With West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russia will not put forward initiatives to improve relations with Western countries, curious to see how those countries will act after cornering themselves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We, of course, remain open to cooperation with any countries, including Western ones.

Although given the way the West has behaved, we are not going to come up with any initiatives. Let's see how they will get out of the impasse they have driven themselves into," Lavrov said on the margins of the Leaders of Russia management competition.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow

