Russia Will Not Initiate North Korea Sanctions Relief During UNSC Presidency - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 02:03 PM

Russia has no plans to raise possible relief of North Korea sanctions during its presidency in the UN Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia has no plans to raise possible relief of North Korea sanctions during its presidency in the UN Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

Russia assumed monthly presidency in the UN Security Council on September 1.

"We have no plans to raise the [North Korea] sanctions relief during our presidency [in the UN Security Council]," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that North Korea itself did not raise the matter.

Russia calls for decreasing military activity on the Korean Peninsula, Morgulov noted, commenting on North Korea's recent launches of shorter-range ballistic missiles.

"The peak of North Korea's launches was registered in the period when the United States and South Korea conducted joint military drills in the south of the peninsula. I believe any objective observer would draw a conclusion that these events were linked. So we call on all the parties involved to show maximum restraint in their military activities," Morgulov said, stressing that Russia was in favor of quick launch of negotiating process.

