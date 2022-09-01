Russia Will Not Invite International Observers to Upcoming Regional Elections - Offcial

UrduPoint.com

September 01, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia will not invite foreign observers to the regional elections in September as international monitoring is required only for Federal elections, the Russian Central Election Commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, said on Thursday.

"Of course, there will be no foreign observers.

I will tell you why: in accordance with our international treaties, foreign observers are to be present at federal elections," Pamfilova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.

She noted that foreign observers monitored the 2021 parliamentary elections, as well as the presidential election in 2018.

Pamfilova added that foreign experts exhibited keen interest in Russian elections because of the "unprecedented number of innovations in electoral sphere."

