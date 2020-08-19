MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia will certainly retaliate against the expulsion of its diplomat from Germany amid a new espionage scandal, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that a Russian diplomat, who is believed to be linked to an alleged Norwegian spy, was declared persona non grata. The diplomat is expected to leave the country by the end of the week.

"There is no doubt that Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response," Vladimir Dzhabarov said, expressing the belief that Norway's move could affect the bilateral relations.

The official also noted that Oslo's decision was not in fact made independently.

"As usual, Americans have a strong position in relations with partners from Northern Europe and other countries, which a similar case, recently seen in Slovakia, proves. This was obviously done on a US order," Dzhabarov added.