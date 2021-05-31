Russia Will Not Leave New EU Unfriendly Steps Without Response - Lavrov

Russia will not leave without a response the new unfriendly steps that are under preparation in the European Union, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

Speaking at a conference on Russian-EU relations, the diplomat emphasized that many politicians in Europe actually understand that the confrontation policy is counterproductive.

"We hope that common sense will eventually prevail and we will be able to start mapping our a new balanced model of relations that would be based on the international law principles ... Russia remains ready for equitable and fair cooperation. But this does not mean that we will leave without a reaction the new unfriendly steps, attempts to talk to us from the position of strength, and meddling in our domestic affairs. Such steps are under preparation, they do not hide it. A response ill definitely follow," Lavrov said.