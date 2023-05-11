UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Leave West's Freezing Of Its Assets Unanswered - Kremlin

Russia Will Not Leave West's Freezing of Its Assets Unanswered - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia has never used energy for political purposes, but the West is exerting serious pressure and Moscow will not leave the freezing of assets unanswered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Fortum said that it will write off its Russian assets worth 1.7 billion Euros ($1.

86 billion) that came under the control of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) following the decree on the external management of foreign assets.

"Russia has never used energy for political or other purposes. Russia is facing unprecedented pressure abroad. Russia is facing expropriation of its assets abroad. And, of course, no one should expect Russia to leave this whole thing without a reaction," Peskov told a briefing.

