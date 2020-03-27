(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will not leave without response and due attention Serbia's possible requests for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The Serbian Interior Ministry invited the government on Thursday to ask Russia for help.

"I am not sure whether there has been any request through diplomatic channels. Anyway, if there have been requests, I have no doubt they will not be left without an answer and due attention, especially taking into consideration that we are talking about such an ally, such a brotherly nation as Serbia that is so much important for us," Peskov told reporters.