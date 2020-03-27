UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Leave Without Response Serbia's Request For COVID-19 Fight Aid - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Will Not Leave Without Response Serbia's Request for COVID-19 Fight Aid - Kremlin

Russia will not leave without response and due attention Serbia's possible requests for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia will not leave without response and due attention Serbia's possible requests for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Serbian Interior Ministry invited the government on Thursday to ask Russia for help.

"I am not sure whether there has been any request through diplomatic channels. Anyway, if there have been requests, I have no doubt they will not be left without an answer and due attention, especially taking into consideration that we are talking about such an ally, such a brotherly nation as Serbia that is so much important for us," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Serbia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Meeting With Gazprom Head on Friday ..

8 minutes ago

Beijing hospital adopts AI-assisted diagnosing of ..

8 minutes ago

Uzbekistan suspends all internal passenger traffic ..

8 minutes ago

Over 80 sanitary workers deputed at Quarantine cen ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Not Planning to Cancel Victory Day Celebra ..

6 minutes ago

Czech Health Ministry Says Coronavirus Cases Hit 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.