MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow will not make moves aimed at deteriorating relations with Washington after US President Joe Biden made harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In his recent interview with ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"You just said yourself how wrong were statements that were made. So, if someone makes such statements, we must worsen the already stalled bilateral relations? There is absolutely no point in following this logic ... This is definitely not a Russian strategy or tactics," Zakharova said during a briefing.