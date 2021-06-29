Russia Will Not Manage to Vaccinate 60% of Population Against COVID-19 by Fall - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Although Russia's coronavirus campaign is gaining momentum, it will not be possible to achieve the target level of 60% of vaccinated citizens by the fall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we will not manage to get 60% vaccinated [by the fall].

We all see that the number of those willing to be inoculated started growing only this week. Prior to that, the vaccination dynamics was unfortunately low, even though the government provided every opportunity," Peskov told reporters.

"Thanks God, now more and more citizens are demonstrating conscience now. Let us hope that the dynamics will remain high. But of course, it is obvious that this level of vaccination will not be achieved. Therefore, the deadline will be shifted," Peskov added.