- Russia Will Not Participate in Drafting of ICAO Final Report Into Ryanair Incident - Envoy
Russia Will Not Participate In Drafting Of ICAO Final Report Into Ryanair Incident - Envoy
Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia will not take part in the preparation of a final report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the Ryanair incident, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Russia will not take part in the preparation of the report," Gudkov said.