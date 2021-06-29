Russia Will Not Participate in Drafting of ICAO Final Report Into Ryanair Incident - Envoy

Russia will not take part in the preparation of a final report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the Ryanair incident, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia will not take part in the preparation of a final report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the Ryanair incident, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

