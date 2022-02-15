Russia Will Not Participate In Kiev-Initiated OSCE Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM
Russia will not participate in consultations on the Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by Kiev and scheduled for Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia will not participate in consultations on the Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by Kiev and scheduled for Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"No, we will not (participate)," the diplomat told reporters.