Russia Will Not Participate in Kiev-Initiated OSCE Meeting - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia will not participate in consultations on the Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by Kiev and scheduled for Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"No, we will not (participate)," the diplomat told reporters.